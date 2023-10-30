15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 13 - Seamus Blackley

This week I’m joined by the creator of the Xbox - Seamus Blackley.

Seamus shares a brief yet spirited tale of going from begging Bill Gates for a middle management job to successfully pitching, inventing and launching the Xbox, as well as his current passions including the Playdate console and growing his own cacao trees.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

