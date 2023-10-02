Oct 2 • 17M
15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 9 - David Roth
15 Minutes In Hell is a quickfire interview podcast focusing on the big issues in tech and its interaction with society, featuring the smartest people in the industry interviewed by PR CEO and Author Ed Zitron.
This week I’m joined by journalist David Roth of Defector. It’s one of my favourite episodes - and I think you’ll get a lot out of it even if you’re not a sports fan.
We spoke about the morality of watching the NFL, how things could get significantly worse, and what the hell is going on with Las Vegas’ baseball situation.
The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this episode randomly had the theme played 4 minutes in - this should now be fixed.
Mr Roth is a master social critic. I have found him and Mr Zitron to both be great sources of hope.
Corporatized is exactly the right word for it. I noticed this about a year or two after George Steinbrenner died and I watched my Yankees play and realized they all looked so damn bored. Who were these guys running around bases and why did I even care? My teams who I grew up adoring are all gone, and I have no reason to watch sports. Even my stadiums are all gone. I mean yeah the occasional Mets game is one thing (Citi Mall is a hell of a monument to end-stage capitalism) but the rest of it...Narp...