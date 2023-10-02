15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 9 - David Roth

This week I’m joined by journalist David Roth of Defector. It’s one of my favourite episodes - and I think you’ll get a lot out of it even if you’re not a sports fan.

We spoke about the morality of watching the NFL, how things could get significantly worse, and what the hell is going on with Las Vegas’ baseball situation.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

If you’ve enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed’s newsletter Where’s Your Ed At, or join us at the Where’s Your Ed At Discord.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this episode randomly had the theme played 4 minutes in - this should now be fixed.