15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 8 - Chris Hayes

Welcome to the eighth episode of 15 Minutes In Hell.

Today’s guest is political commentator and news anchor Chris Hayes of MSNBC.

We talked about the growth of cult-like grifters in the media, how American democracy is in a trust crisis, and how doing television scratches the itch when you’re a theater kid. Chris is currently on tour with his podcast Why Is This Happening.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

