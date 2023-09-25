Episode details
2 comments
Welcome to the eighth episode of 15 Minutes In Hell.
Today’s guest is political commentator and news anchor Chris Hayes of MSNBC.
We talked about the growth of cult-like grifters in the media, how American democracy is in a trust crisis, and how doing television scratches the itch when you’re a theater kid. Chris is currently on tour with his podcast Why Is This Happening.
The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.
If you’ve enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed’s newsletter Where’s Your Ed At, or join us at the Where’s Your Ed At Discord.
15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 8 - Chris Hayes
Tiny Tim wasn't a comedian. He was regarded as a musician, but I think he was more of a performance artist (like Chris Hayes).
I am wondering whether you think of MSNBC as contributing to the trust crisis?
For example, I remember that MSNBC invited lobbyists from the military industrial complex (a term coined by Eisenhower) who salivated while praising how well their Javelins did in Ukraine. And I dont remember any program on MSNBC critically investigating the influence of the military industrial complex on US foreign policy (or the mainstream media).
I do believe that this lack of critical journalism is a major cause for the trust crisis.