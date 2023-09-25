Sep 25 • 16M

15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 8 - Chris Hayes

15 Minutes In Hell is a quickfire interview podcast focusing on the big issues in tech and its interaction with society, featuring the smartest people in the industry interviewed by PR CEO and Author Ed Zitron.
Welcome to the eighth episode of 15 Minutes In Hell.

Today’s guest is political commentator and news anchor Chris Hayes of MSNBC.

We talked about the growth of cult-like grifters in the media, how American democracy is in a trust crisis, and how doing television scratches the itch when you’re a theater kid. Chris is currently on tour with his podcast Why Is This Happening.

