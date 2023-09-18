Sep 18 • 20M

15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 7 - Hasan Piker

Appears in this episode

Ed Zitron
Episode details
1 comment
Transcript

Welcome to the seventh episode of 15* Minutes In Hell.

Today’s guest is Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker.

I talked about how Hasan sees his role in the political ecosystem, the flop-era of Tucker Carlson, and how men like Andrew Tate prey on young mens’ insecurities.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

If you’ve enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed’s newsletter Where’s Your Heart Ed At, or join us at the Where’s Your Ed At Discord.

*Minutes in Hell may vary.

