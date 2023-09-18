15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 7 - Hasan Piker

Episode details
1 comment
Transcript
Welcome to the seventh episode of 15* Minutes In Hell.
Today’s guest is Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker.
I talked about how Hasan sees his role in the political ecosystem, the flop-era of Tucker Carlson, and how men like Andrew Tate prey on young mens’ insecurities.
The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.
*Minutes in Hell may vary.