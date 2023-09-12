Sep 12 • 16M

15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 6 - Neil deGrasse Tyson

Ed Zitron
15 Minutes In Hell is a quickfire interview podcast focusing on the big issues in tech and its interaction with society, featuring the smartest people in the industry interviewed by PR CEO and Author Ed Zitron.
Welcome to the sixth episode of 15 Minutes In Hell.

Today’s guest is astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson.

We talked about his very particular online critiques, whether or not artificial intelligence is a threat to society, and, of course, his conflicted feelings around Elon Musk.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

If you’ve enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed’s newsletter Where’s Your Heart Ed At, or join us at the Where’s Your Ed At Discord.

