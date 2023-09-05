15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 5 - David Slack, TV Writer

Welcome to the fifth episode of 15 Minutes In Hell.

Today’s guest is TV writer David Slack (credits include Person of Interest, Teen Titans, Law & Order, Lie To Me, Jackie Chan Adventures, and Dark Crystal), who was also on the Writer’s Guild of America West’s Board from 2018 to 2022.

I had David on to cut through the noise around the TV strike - what’s happening, why it’s happening, what the stakes are, and why Hollywood executives are fighting a losing battle against some of the strongest unions in the world.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

If you’ve enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed’s newsletter Where’s Your Heart Ed At, or join us at the Where’s Your Ed At Discord.