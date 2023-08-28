Aug 28 • 16M
15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 4 - Rob Corddry, Actor
Welcome to the fourth episode of 15 Minutes In Hell.
Today’s guest is actor and comedian Rob Corddry who you might know from Hot Tub Time Machine, Ballers, and The Upright Citizens Brigade.
We talked about how the internet has changed comedy, the Hollywood strike, and how being funny online is vastly different than being funny in a movie.
The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.
