15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 3 - Taylor Lorenz, The Washington Post

Welcome to episode three of 15 Minutes In Hell.

Today’s guest is Taylor Lorenz, columnist at The Washington Post and author of Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet, available for preorder now.

We talked about how modern news organizations have failed to keep up with the progress of internet culture, how exploitative online fame has become, and how now more than ever we need to be aware of how much internet content can be used to manipulate others.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

