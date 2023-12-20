15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 20 - Jamelle Bouie

This week I’m joined by New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie.

Jamelle and I discuss the disconnect between the positive coverage of the economy and what people online are feeling, as well as Trump’s chances at a second term.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

If you’ve enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed’s newsletter Where’s Your Ed At, or join us at the Where’s Your Ed At Discord.

Exciting News…

Hello everyone! I’m excited to announce that next year I’ll be covering the tech industry - the good, the bad and the stupid - in my new weekly tech podcast for iHeartRadio and Cool Zone Media. I’ll have more details in the new year!

What Does This Mean For 15 Minutes In Hell?

I currently have a big backlog of recorded episodes - originally designed to cover the holiday break before I decided that I would wait until I return in the second week of January to start publishing again. I am considering (though have not decided yet) moving 15 Minutes In Hell to a bi-weekly schedule - I want to make sure I can still make this a good show without stressing about pumping it out weekly.

Anyway, I’ll return both in newsletter and podcast form the week of January 8th 2024. Have a wonderful holiday.