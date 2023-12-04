Ed Zitron's Where's Your Ed At
15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 18 - Hamilton Nolan
15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 18 - Hamilton Nolan
Ed Zitron
Dec 4, 2023
Transcript

No transcript...

This week I’m joined by labor and politics journalist Hamilton Nolan.

Hamilton joins me to discuss the American social contract. We dig into what the hell a CEO does, to how workers’ livelihoods have been affected by the gig economy, outsourcing, and now, AI.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

If you've enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed's newsletter Where's Your Ed At, or join us at the Where's Your Ed At Discord.

Appears in episode

Ed Zitron

