15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 16 - Zeke Faux

Appears in this episode

Ed Zitron
15 Minutes In Hell is a quickfire interview podcast focusing on the big issues in tech and its interaction with society, featuring the smartest people in the industry interviewed by PR CEO and Author Ed Zitron.
Episode details
2 comments
Transcript

This week I’m joined by journalist Zeke Faux, author of the Washington Post and Financial Times best book of the year “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.”

Zeke joins me to chat about seeing first-hand the damage done by crypto, how a Pokémon clone inadvertently led to North Korea’s nuclear advancement, and how even he got fooled by Sam Bankman-Fried.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

If you've enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed's newsletter Where's Your Ed At, or join us at the Where's Your Ed At Discord.

