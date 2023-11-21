15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 16 - Zeke Faux

This week I’m joined by journalist Zeke Faux, author of the Washington Post and Financial Times best book of the year “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.”

Zeke joins me to chat about seeing first-hand the damage done by crypto, how a Pokémon clone inadvertently led to North Korea’s nuclear advancement, and how even he got fooled by Sam Bankman-Fried.

