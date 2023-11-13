Nov 13 • 16M

15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 15 - Max Collins

 
Ed Zitron
15 Minutes In Hell is a quickfire interview podcast focusing on the big issues in tech and its interaction with society, featuring the smartest people in the industry interviewed by PR CEO and Author Ed Zitron.
This week I’m joined by rock & roll musician Max Collins of Eve 6.

Max joins me to talk about his unusual rise to fame after his success in the ‘90s, what makes alt rock unique, and the band’s choice to not put their music up on streaming services.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve 6. Yeah, that Eve 6, the one from the podcast episode.

