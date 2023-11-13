15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 15 - Max Collins

This week I’m joined by rock & roll musician Max Collins of Eve 6.

Max joins me to talk about his unusual rise to fame after his success in the ‘90s, what makes alt rock unique, and the band’s choice to not put their music up on streaming services.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve 6. Yeah, that Eve 6, the one from the podcast episode.

