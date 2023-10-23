Oct 23 • 16M

15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 12 - Kari Byron

Ed Zitron
15 Minutes In Hell is a quickfire interview podcast focusing on the big issues in tech and its interaction with society, featuring the smartest people in the industry interviewed by PR CEO and Author Ed Zitron.
Hello and welcome to the 12th episode of 15 Minutes In Hell.

Today I’m joined by Kari Byron, former Mythbuster and director of the National STEM Challenge.

We discussed what it takes to go from introvert to a television host, how to help kids learn to employ critical thinking, and her fight to introduce STEM into the lives of more children, including her own.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

If you’ve enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed’s newsletter Where’s Your Ed At, or join us at the Where’s Your Ed At Discord.

