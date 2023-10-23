15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 12 - Kari Byron

Hello and welcome to the 12th episode of 15 Minutes In Hell.

Today I’m joined by Kari Byron, former Mythbuster and director of the National STEM Challenge.

We discussed what it takes to go from introvert to a television host, how to help kids learn to employ critical thinking, and her fight to introduce STEM into the lives of more children, including her own.

The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.

