15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 11 - Rory Cellan-Jones
15 Minutes In Hell is a quickfire interview podcast focusing on the big issues in tech and its interaction with society, featuring the smartest people in the industry interviewed by PR CEO and Author Ed Zitron.
This week I’m joined by former BBC journalist and author Rory Cellan-Jones.
Rory shares his thoughts on the state of social media, what it’s like having a mega-famous dog, and his book - Ruskin Park: Sylvia, Me and the BBC.
The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.
