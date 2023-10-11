Episode details
1 comment
This week I’m joined by Molly White (Web3 is Going Just Great).
She joins to share her observations as a longtime crypto-critic, discussing who the biggest scumbags are in the world of crypto, and if the blockchain really has any value at all.
The 15 Minutes In Hell Theme is written and performed by Eve6.
If you’ve enjoyed this podcast, subscribe free to Ed’s newsletter Where’s Your Ed At, or join us at the Where’s Your Ed At Discord.
15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 10 - Molly White
This is the first of these I have listened to (I am a HUGE Molly White fan) and damn, it didn't disappoint. I will have to add this to my Podcast rotation!
Great stuff Ed!