15 Minutes In Hell - Episode 1 - Ben Collins, NBC

Today I’m launching a new podcast called 15 Minutes In Hell — a 15-minute-long interview show featuring interesting people in tech, business, entertainment, sports, and any other area I see fit.

You’ll be able to subscribe through Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts, and Spotify in the coming days. I’ll update this post as and when I get links. In the meantime, you can manually add the feed to your preferred podcast app using this link. If you like the show, please do review it on Apple Podcasts.

Today’s guest is Ben Collins, Senior Reporter at NBC, who you can find on Twitter and Bluesky. We talked about Elon Musk and how Ben manages to keep empathetic while covering the worst people in the world.