The Scum Economy
On May 17, 2023, Grumpy Cat Limited, the extremely litigious corporation that owns the rights to the famous memes “Nyan Cat” and “Grumpy Cat,” served a…
Ed Zitron
14
Elon's Tragic Kingdom
Elon Musk has announced Twitter’s new CEO – the former Chair of Advertising at NBCUniversal Linda Yaccarino, who interviewed him onstage at a marketing…
Ed Zitron
35
Artificial Labor
As we speak, we are entering a historical battle between actual labor – those who create value in organizations and the world itself – and the petty…
Ed Zitron
9
Absentee Capitalism
When I wrote The Rot Economy, I spoke to the fundamental problem in modern business — the pursuit of eternal growth at all costs. This cancerous…
Ed Zitron
26
April 2023
Checked Out
When I was a kid, I wanted to be popular. I wasn’t popular, obviously. I was overweight, I had a personality that oscillated between friendly and moody…
Ed Zitron
13
Fire Mark Zuckerberg
When Mark Zuckerberg announced in October 2021 that Facebook would now be known as “Meta,” many people fell for several astonishingly obvious lies. As I…
Ed Zitron
39
Falling With Style
Elon Musk is playing make-believe as an executive.
Ed Zitron
28
Post-Bull Depression
The vibes in everything are off at the moment. My own vibes. Work’s vibes. Everybody feels exhausted. There is a malaise over everybody in tech, with a…
Ed Zitron
36
March 2023
Free Bird
I joined Twitter a few months after I moved to America. It was a place that awkwardly blended the serendipity of online spaces with a reasonably…
Ed Zitron
23
The Uncanny Valley
It has been a truly bizarre week. We’ve watched three banks die, and then a fourth bank almost died (Credit Suisse) before being scooped up by UBS for…
Ed Zitron
15
Bank Men, Freed
When I started work on this piece, I was writing about Silvergate bank, one of the only banks willing to do business with “digital asset companies…
Ed Zitron
17
Disruption Killed Innovation
Despite its very obvious trust and safety issues, seemingly every major company is trying to cram generative AI into their roadmap. Snap, for whatever…
Ed Zitron
16
